FILE – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A suspicious package was found at the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday, according to police.

An envelope with a white powder substance inside was discovered around noon, police said.

Bragg’s office released a statement saying there was no danger:

“The D.A. has informed the office that it was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance.”

