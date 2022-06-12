MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Bus service out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal was impacted for a little more than an hour on Sunday night as police investigated a suspicious package.

Police launched an investigation near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and gave an all clear around 9:50 p.m. The investigation impacted service for NJ Transit, Greyhound and Peter Pan, according to PABT. The north wing of the terminal was temporarily closed as police investigated.

“NJ TRANSIT bus service into and out of the North Wing of Port Authority Bus Terminal will be temporarily moved to the South Wing due to police activity,” the agency tweeted.

New Jersey Transit rail was cross-honoring bus passes and tickets. Port Authority shared some travel options here.

New York City’s Emergency Management department advised people to expect mass transit disruptions, traffic delays and emergency personnel. They asked people to avoid the area.