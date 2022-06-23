NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for two people who stole an electric bike and an electric scooter from a Manhattan business last month, police said Thursday.

The unidentified individuals broke the lock on the cellar gate and entered the store at 351 First Avenue in Gramercy on May 22 at around 3:30 a.m., police said. Once inside, they took the items and fled southbound on First Avenue.

Police released photos and a video of the incident. The footage shows the thieves breaking the lock, entering the store, and stealing the bike and scooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).