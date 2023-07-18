Police are seeking information on two individuals wanted in five different robberies that took place between June and July in Manhattan.

Police are seeking information on two individuals wanted in five different robberies that took place between June and July in Manhattan.

The first incident took place in Times Square on June 4 around 5:55 a.m. Police said the suspects stole a wallet and cellphone out of a victim’s pocket before fleeing the scene.

In the second incident on June 25, the suspects allegedly displayed a knife and stole a victim’s backpack. Police said the robbery occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the Lower East Side.

The suspects are also accused of approaching another victim in Midtown on June 26, punching him in the face and taking his wallet and cellphone before running away. The victim refused medical attention.

Then, on June 29, the suspects allegedly brandished a knife while removing a fourth victim’s property before leaving the scene. The robbery took place around 3:25 a.m. in Chinatown, according to police.

In the latest incident on July 2 around 6:30 a.m., the suspects are accused of pretending to have a knife and taking the victim’s wallet near the Fashion Institute of Technology.

All of the victims are men, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).