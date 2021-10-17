Suspects snatch purse from 82-year-old woman in Manhattan movie theater: NYPD

Suspects wanted in connection with a purse snatching that happened at a Manhattan movie theater on Oct. 3, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — A group of people stole a purse from an 82-year-old woman as she watched a movie inside a Manhattan theater, police said Saturday.

The robbery happened inside the AMC Lincoln Square theater on Broadway just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 3, according to the NYPD.

The victim was watching a movie when three individuals grabbed her purse, police said. The woman struggled to keep her bag, but police said they wrestled it away from her and ran off.

The woman wasn’t injured in the incident, but the suspects got away with credit cards and a cellphone that were inside the purse, police said.

The NYPD released photos on Saturday showing two of the three suspects wanted in the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).