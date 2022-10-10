Police are searching for two people who allegedly hit a man with an umbrella. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was struck in the head with an umbrella inside a McDonald’s on the Upper West Side Sunday, police said.

The 33-year-old victim got into a fight with two people inside the eatery at 2049 Broadway at around 6:45 p.m., police said. The suspects allegedly hit the man in the head with the umbrella and slashed his forearm with an unknown object, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects sought in the incident but did not provide descriptions.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).