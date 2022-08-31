HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — NYPD officers clashed with a crowd of civilians Tuesday while arresting a suspect sought in connection to an attempted murder, according to authorities and a viral video of the incident.

Police said several officers were assaulted, including one who sustained a minor head injury, while taking Elvin James, 22, into custody on West 136th Street in Harlem at around 4:47 p.m. James was found with a loaded ghost gun and large amounts of a controlled substance during the arrest, officials said.

James was allegedly one of the three people sought in a shooting on Aug, 12, but police did not have any details of the case, said an NYPD spokesman. The other two shooters remain at large.

Multiple people at the scene interfered during James’ arrest, leading to a violent encounter between a cop and a young woman, according to police and an Instagram video. The footage shows the female rushing into the fracas before she and the officer begin exchanging blows until one of the cop’s punches sends her to the ground.

The female falls back and hits her head on the pavement, and then officers pick her up and slap the handcuffs on her, the video shows.

“Why would you do that? That’s just a little girl, bro,” a witness is heard saying to the cop in the social media post.

A law enforcement source said the woman was interfering with the arrest. The incident in the video is under internal review, according to an NYPD statement.

Tamani Crum, 19, and Faith Harrell, 27, were charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration, police said. Harrell faces additional charges of menacing and harassing.

James was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon- loaded firearm, criminal possession of a weapon- defaced weapon, criminal possession of a weapon- ammo clip, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, and obstructing governmental administration.

It is unclear if James was charged in connection with the Aug. 12 shooting.