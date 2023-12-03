UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A police officer was run over by a moped while trying to arrest someone on the Upper West Side on Thursday, according to police.

The unidentified officer was trying to arrest a man around Riverside Drive and West 83rd Street for previously stealing a moped. Officials said around 2:30 p.m., a second unknown man on a moped drove up behind the officer and hit him with the moped.

Police said the suspect drove off on the moped on Riverside Drive while the man being arrested ran into Riverside Park.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

