UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Investigators on Wednesday released new surveillance images of a man wanted for vandalizing and urinating in a sukkah erected last month on Manhattan’s Upper East Side for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The vandal was caught on camera repeatedly kicking at the structure near East 92nd Street and Second Avenue around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 8, the day before the start of Sukkot. During the holiday, Jews eat their meals in a covered hut known as a sukkah.

After kicking at the sukkah, the man urinated inside it, according to police. Investigators said at the time that it’s believed the man was intoxicated.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

