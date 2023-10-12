MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was hit in the head and chest with a glass bottle near Penn Station in Midtown last month, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was attacked while standing near 11 Pennsylvania Plaza and West 32nd Street at around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to the NYPD. The suspect struck the man several times in the head and chest with the glass bottle before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

