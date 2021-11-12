Search continues for suspect in Central Park rape

Manhattan




Central Park rape suspect

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect accused of raping a jogger at Central Park Nov. 11, 2021 (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — The search continues for the man accused of raping a jogger in Central Park Thursday morning.

Police released surveillance footage of the man believed to be the suspect. He was last seen wearing all black.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault in the vicinity of Center Drive near the Wollman Rink in Central Park, authorities said.

The 27-year-old woman ran past a man sitting on a bench when he then came up behind her and choked her until she lost consciousness, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim regained consciousness to find the man sexually assaulting her near a staircase in the park, law enforcement sources said.

A struggle ensued and the man took off, fleeing the scene, sources said.

She was taken to an area hospital where police listed her in stable condition.

About 45 minutes later, another woman reported being sexually assaulted on a footpath by East 103rd Street, near FDR Drive, police said. The suspect in the second attack was later taken into custody, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

