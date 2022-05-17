TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man smashed a glass bottle over an MTA employees’ head Sunday, causing several lacerations, police said Tuesday.

The assault occurred inside a subway train traveling through Manhattan. Police said the suspect approached the 43-year-old conductor at about 1:45 a.m. He reached through the partition window and smashed a glass bottle against the conductor’s forehead before fleeing, police said.

The conductor sustained multiple lacerations to the head. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released, police said.

Police said the suspect is about 45 years old. He’s described as having light blonde hair and facial hair. The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers.