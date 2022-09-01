Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a woman on a Manhattan subway train. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accidental bump on a subway train in Lower Manhattan led to some words being changed before escalating to an assault, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Aug. 25 at around 12:41 p.m. when a 23-year-old woman and her partner were aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station and accidentally ran into an unknown man, police said.

After a fight, the suspect pulled out a small, gray knife from his waistband and slashed the woman in the hand, injuring her left index finger, police said.

The assailant then fled the subway station and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is 35 years old, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, and bald with a full beard. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white sneakers, a blue t-shirt with a white bear graphic, and the words “Levi Strauss” written on the front.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).