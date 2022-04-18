CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 34-year-old woman was slashed Monday evening while on a subway platform in Manhattan, police said.

The woman was waiting on the southbound M platform at 34th Street-Herald Square when an unknown man slashed her on the leg. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is listed as stable.

A man in his 20s fled the station after the attack, police said. It was unknown what, if anything, led to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).