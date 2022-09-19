A homeless woman was sexually assaulted in Midtown on Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A homeless woman was sexually assaulted while sleeping on a sidewalk in Midtown early Sunday, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself and performed a sex act on the 52-year-old victim on West 31st Street, between Eight Avenue and Ninth Avenue, at around 12:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

The suspect fled after the woman resisted, police said. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect sought in the incident but a description was not provided.

