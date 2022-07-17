MANHATTAN (PIX11)— Police are searching for a suspect who sexually attacked two women in the span of about an hour in Manhattan Saturday, officials said.

In the first incident, a 23-year-old woman was assaulted while walking near Central Park West and West 82nd Street at around 4 a.m., police said. The perpetrator came up from behind and pushed her to the ground before pinning her down and using his fingers to penetrate her genital area, police said.

The victim had cuts on her body and was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

The suspect fled on foot and was then spotted traveling southbound on Central Park West on an electric bike, police said.

An hour later, the suspect sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman who was walking near Avenue A and East 4th Street. The perpetrator was on his bike when he approached her and got off to attack her, police said.

In this incident, the man threatened the victim with a knife before forcing her to perform oral sex on him, officials said. The weapon was never displayed. The victim suffered cuts on her body and was transported to the hospital for a medical examination, police said.

The suspect fled eastbound on East 4th Street on the bike.

Police released a video of one of the incidents showing the attacker running up behind a woman and grabbing her around the waist before tackling her to the ground.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).