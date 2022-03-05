UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly sexual harassed a woman while riding a northbound L train Feb. 9, officials said Friday.

The man and a 35-year-old woman were both riding the train when he approached her and repeatedly pressed his genitals against her buttocks. Police said both the suspect and victim got off the train at 14th Street/Union Square, at which point the man pushed the woman down to the platform.

She did not require any medical attention on scene, according to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black mask with a Nike logo and a black trench coat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).