HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect is accused of punching a 50-year-old man who was waiting on a C train platform April 14, police said Tuesday.

The victim was waiting at the 145th Street station when he was approached by the man, who proceeded to punch him in the face with a closed fist. Police said the suspect then hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle and pushed him down a flight of stairs before stealing his wallet.

The suspect fled the station after the attack and robbery. Police said the victim refused medical attention on scene.

