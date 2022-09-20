UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man pepper-sprayed and bit a 61-year-old man following a fight inside an Upper East Side mosque Monday, police said.

The suspect, 29, barged into the Islamic Cultural Center on East 97th Street at around 1:30 p.m. and exchanged words with the victim before it turned physical, according to the NYPD. The man then allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim and bit him on the hand. The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Charges are pending against the suspect. The incident is not being investigated as a hate crime because the victim and suspect are of the same faith, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).