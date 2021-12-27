LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Gunfire erupted in a Lower East Side subway station late Sunday night after a group got into an argument in the station, according to the NYPD.
Police said an unidentified male gunman opened fire around 9:15 p.m. inside the East Broadway subway station, along the F line.
Authorities said the suspect let off four rounds toward a group of people he was involved in a verbal dispute with in the station, before fleeing in an unknown direction.
There were no injuries or property damage reported as a result of the gunfire, police said.
The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the individual they were looking for in connection with the shooting.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red and purple track suit, and black sneakers, officials said.
