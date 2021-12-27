Man opens fire in Lower East Side subway station during argument: NYPD

Lower East Side subway shooting

Images of an individual accused of opening fire inside the East Broadway subway station on Manhattan’s Lower East Side on Sunday night, Dec. 26, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Gunfire erupted in a Lower East Side subway station late Sunday night after a group got into an argument in the station, according to the NYPD.

Police said an unidentified male gunman opened fire around 9:15 p.m. inside the East Broadway subway station, along the F line.

Authorities said the suspect let off four rounds toward a group of people he was involved in a verbal dispute with in the station, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries or property damage reported as a result of the gunfire, police said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the individual they were looking for in connection with the shooting.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red and purple track suit, and black sneakers, officials said.

