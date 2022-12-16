MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in an unprovoked slashing aboard a Manhattan subway train has been arrested, according to authorities.

Sergio Garvin, 42, is charged with assault in connection to the Dec. 8 attack aboard a southbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street station near Park Avenue, police said.

Around 3:15 a.m., Garvin approached a 66-year-old man and allegedly slashed him across the head and ear, officials said. Investigators previously described the attack as unprovoked.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

Garvin, described by police as homeless, was arrested Wednesday.