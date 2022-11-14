TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in the unprovoked assault of a Manhattan subway cleaner with a metal pipe has been arrested, according to authorities.

Jonathan Frias, 28, is charged with assault in connection to the Nov. 4 attack at the Chambers Street station, police announced Sunday evening.

The victim, a custodial worker subcontracted by the MTA, was cleaning a platform on the E line around 6:45 a.m. when Frias allegedly approached her and struck her in the face with a metal pipe without provocation, officials said. MTA workers chased after the assailant, but he escaped aboard a departing train, authorities said.

The victim, 46, was treated at an area hospital for facial swelling and bruising.

As of Monday morning, public online court records did not yet display information about the case of Frias, described by police as homeless.

The assault came as part of an overall rise in transit crime throughout 2022, an issue that factored into the recent governor’s race.