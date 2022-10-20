MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man wearing a ninja outfit, complete with a samurai sword, allegedly slashed a straphanger who three years ago left rice cookers in Manhattan subway stations, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect struck Larry Griffin II in the head with the sword sheath near the Park Place and Church Steet station on Thursday at around 9:30 a.m., sources said. Griffin suffered a laceration to the head.

The suspect and the victim were fighting on a northbound A train when the incident occurred, sources said.

In August 2019, Griffin set off a panic in the city when he was caught on video dropping off rice cookers in the Fulton Street subway station during a busy morning commute, officials said at the time. All the devices were ultimately deemed safe.

Griffin was found a few days later in the Bronx and charged with placing a bomb. He was banned from the subway system for life, so he could be facing charges in Thursday’s incident, sources said.

The suspect in the ninja outfit has not yet been apprehended.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).