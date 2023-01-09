Police asked for help finding this person in connection to the deadly stabbing at Project Renewal Shelter. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday.

Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. They’d been living together for about a month before the deadly encounter, prosecutors said when announcing the indictment filed against Crossman.

“New Yorkers living in our shelter system deserve to reside safely and should not have to fear for their lives,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “This was a tragic incident and I thank our law enforcement partners for their collaboration on this case.”

Crossman complained that Goode was playing loud music on Dec. 16, officials said. Several minutes later, Crossman went into the room and sprayed air freshener at Goode and a friend. When Goode tried to leave, Crossman followed and allegedly repeatedly stabbed her.

Crossman, still holding a knife, allegedly chased Goode through the hallways until the younger woman collapsed. Authorities said Crossman went back to her room and then left with a small backpack. Investigators found a knife wrapped in a towel in a trash bin near the shelter.