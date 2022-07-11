Pictured is the alleged stabber behind a deadly attack in a Manhattan park. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The man wanted for fatally stabbing an unhoused victim July 5 is wanted in at least two other similar attacks on homeless people, police said Monday.

Pictured is the alleged stabber behind a deadly attack in a Manhattan park. (Credit: NYPD)

The second attacks took place July 8 and Monday, police said.

In the July 8 incident, the suspect stabbed a 59-year-old man who was lying on a bench near Madison Avenue and East 49th Street in Midtown at about 10 p.m. That victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen, was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Monday, the same suspect attacked a woman, 28, who was lying inside of the Upper East Side’s Stanley Isaac Playground. She was also stabbed in the abdomen and listed in stable condition at a hospital.

All three victims are homeless, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).