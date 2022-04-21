MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of fatally shoving a woman in front of a train at the Times Square subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Simon Martial “ was remanded to the custody of the Department of Mental Health and Hygiene until he is fit to stand,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. He allegedly pushed 40-year-old Michelle Go onto the tracks in January.

At the time, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was unprovoked. She said there was no apparent interaction between the suspect and Go.

“This was a senseless, absolutely senseless, act of violence,” Sewell said.

The alleged shover had been convicted of two prior violent felonies — attempted robberies in 1999 and 2019, officials said. He was out on parole at the time of Go’s death.

When asked why he pushed Go into the train’s path during a perp walk, he said “I’m God … You stole my ******* planet.”

Though charging papers identify the alleged shover as Simon Martial, a spokesperson for New York County Defenders Services, which is representing the suspect, said his name is Martial Simon