Ray Alvarez, left, is shown next to suspect images released by the NYPD in an attack on him. (PIX11, NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of attacking a 90-year-old Manhattan candy store owner also allegedly attacked two others on the same day, officials said Wednesday.

Luis Peroza, 39, and Gerald Barth, 55, were indicted in connection with an assault and robbery spree in the East Village, which started outside of Ray’s Candy Store on Jan. 31, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. They’ve been hit with a slew of assault and robbery charges.

“Ray’s Candy Store is a beloved staple in the East Village community, and the attack on its owner is deeply upsetting to everyone who has ever visited this local institution. In addition to this alleged assault, these defendants are also charged with attacking two other strangers on the street within mere hours,” Bragg said. “My office continues to zero in on violence every day because New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in their workplace or walking around their neighborhood without the fear of being attacked.”

Peroza approached Ray Alvarez around 3 a.m. on Jan. 31 and asked if he wanted to buy canned drinks, officials said. When the store owner declined, Peroza handed the drinks to Barth. He then allegedly hit Alvarez in the head with an unknown weapon.

Alvarez’ jaw was broken, prosecutors said. He suffered fractured facial bones and a black eye.

Around a half hour later, Peroza and Bath allegedly demanded money from a man as he left an Avenue C deli, officials said. When the man said he didn’t have any money, Peroza allegedly hit him in the face with an unknown object. The 33-year-old victim suffered a broken orbital bone and a severe laceration.

Barth asked a 51-year-old man for a cigarette on Avenue B a few hours later, prosecutors said. When the man said no, Peroza allegedly approached and hit him in the head with an unknown object. Peroza allegedly grabbed the man’s phone and continued to hit him.

The victim suffered fractured facial bones, authorities said. One of his teeth was also knocked out.