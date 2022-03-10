MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — An argument on a Manhattan subway turned violent Feb. 19, leading to one man being stabbed, police said Thursday.

The 31-year-old victim and his attacker were both riding a southbound No. 1 train near West 116th Street and Broadway when a verbal dispute turned physical, police said. The suspect stabbed the victim in the arm before fleeing on foot.

Police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was described in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and red vest, blue jeans and black sneakers. He was also seen on video carrying a large pink bag.

