MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Anti-Asian attacks are rising in the city, some of them fatal. Sunday night, one man carried out seven such attacks in just two hours, police said Tuesday.

All of the attacks took place in Manhattan, spread across Midtown, Gramercy Park, NoLita and the East Village, police said.

The suspect first struck at about 6:30 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 30th Street in Midtown. He then approached a 57-year-old Asian woman and punched her once in the face; police said the two did not interact at all before the attack.

The man fled northbound toward East 31st Street after the assault police said. The victim suffered swelling and a cut to her lip, and transported herself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

About 10 minutes later, the same man punched another Asian woman near 5th Avenue and East 30th Street.

Once again, police said the man did not speak to the 25-year-old victim before attacking her. The second victim also suffered swelling to her face, but did not receive treatment.

The suspect moved to Gramercy Park for his next attack, police said. About 6:45 p.m., near Park Avenue South and East 23rd Street, he approached a 21-year-old Asian woman and punched her in the face — once again, no words were exchanged between the attacker and victim.

The victim of the third attack suffered a laceration and swelling to her mouth, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(Credit: NYPD)

Five minutes later, near Irving Place and East 17 Street, the man attacked a 25-year-old Asian woman without warning. She suffered a laceration and swelling to her upper lip, but did not require any treatment, police said.



At about 7:05 p.m., near Union Square East and East 17th Street, the man used his elbow to hit another Asian woman in the face. He did not make any statements before the assault, police said.

The 19-year-old victim suffered a laceration, but did not need any medical treatment.



The next two attacks took place in lower Manhattan, police said.

At about 7:25 p.m., the victim once again approached a woman, this time near East Houston Street and Mott Street; the two did not exchange any words.

The man elbowed the 25-year-old Asian woman in the mouth, causing her to suffer bleeding and swelling to her lower lip. She was treated by EMS on scene, police said.

There was an hour between that incident and the suspect’s final attack. At about 8:37 p.m., near Broadway and East 8th Street, the man approached a 20-year-old Asian woman and pushed her to the ground. He did not interact with her at all before the assault, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her hands, but did not require any medical attention, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).