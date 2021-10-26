Suspect arrested in Union Square subway shooting: NYPD

Scene of attempted robbery shooting at Union Square subway station (PIX11/Laurenco Xavier)

NEW YORK — The suspect accused of shooting a man in the leg on a crowded subway train is now in custody, police said.

Police provided the update during a press conference on Tuesday. Click here to watch.

The suspect was arrested following an bank robbery Tuesday, police said. The man displayed a firearm and took an undetermined amount of money from the teller before fleeing.

Detectives noticed the description of the bank robbery suspect matched the description of the subway shooting suspect, and deployed officers to search for the suspect. After searching a southbound R train stopped at Union Square station, officers located a man matching the description of the suspect. The man had three loaded firearms in his possession, police officials said.

The suspect was arrested without incident, police said.

The man arrested has allegedly been involved in other robbery incidents, including a bodega robbery and another bank robbery. Police are still investigating other potential incidents the suspect has been involved in.

