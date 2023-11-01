NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police have arrested a man Wednesday wanted in connection with allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy and for a string of gunpoint robberies in Manhattan.

The suspect, Dixon Donovan, 30, is facing several charges including assault and robbery charges, police said. Dixon allegedly attacked the boy after the two fought near 116th Street in Harlem at around 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to the NYPD.

The victim was slashed in the neck and is expected to recover, police said.

Dixon was also wanted in connection to three gunpoint robberies in Manhattan, police said. The details of those incidents were not immediately available.

