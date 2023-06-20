Police were searching for the suspect who allegedly slashed three women in the subway in Manhattan on June 18, 2023. (Courtesy: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man who allegedly slashed three women during a violent spree in the New York City subway over the weekend has been arrested, police said.

The slashings happened within a 20-minute span in Manhattan on Sunday, according to the NYPD. Kemal Rideout, 28, was arrested in Manhattan Tuesday and charged with three counts of first-degree assault, NYPD officials said.

One of the women, 19-year-old Bianchelly Diplan, said she was slashed in the back of the thigh as she left the 86th Street-Lexington Avenue station on the Upper East Side.

Moments later, the assailant allegedly slashed a 48-year-old woman in the right leg as she stood on the southbound platform at the 86th Street-Lexington Avenue station, police said.

The suspect then got on a No. 4 train heading to Brooklyn and slashed a 28-year-old woman in the left leg as the train approached the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station in Lower Manhattan, according to police.

The third victim suffered a severe laceration, police said. All three women were treated at hospitals and were expected to recover.