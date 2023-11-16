MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have apprehended a suspect who allegedly shoved an 85-year-old homeless man onto the subway tracks during an argument.

Brittan Jones, 30, of York, Pennsylvania was charged with assault and reckless endangerment Wednesday night in connection with the attack, authorities said.

The incident happened in a subway station at West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

The 85-year-old man was shoved onto the tracks from the platform of the B and D trains, police said. First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment, police said,

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.