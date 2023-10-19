MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The man accused of shoving a woman into a moving subway train in Manhattan and critically injuring her on Wednesday has been arrested, officials said.

The NYPD previously identified the suspect as 39-year-old Sabir Jones. He was taken into custody Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. Jones was then transferred to the U.S. Marshals Service, Fragé said.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on the platform at the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue subway station in Midtown when she was shoved unprovoked around noon, according to the NYPD. The woman hit her head on the moving train, police said.

The victim underwent surgery for her injuries and is fighting for her life.

“We developed a person of interest almost immediately based off video surveillance, and that person of interest turned into probable cause where he’s wanted,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.