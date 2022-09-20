A homeless woman was sexually assaulted in Midtown on Sunday, Sep. 18, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested late Monday in the sexual assault of a homeless woman who was sleeping on a Midtown sidewalk, according to authorities.

Moussa Camara, 30, was arrested on a charge of criminal sex act, NYPD officials said. Police said that Camara is homeless.

Camara is accused of approaching the 52-year-old victim as she slept on West 31st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, exposing himself, and performing a sexual act on her, authorities said.

When the victim resisted, her assailant fled, officials said. First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Public online court records did not list any information about Camara’s case as of early Tuesday.