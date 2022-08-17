GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said.

Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 incident, according to authorities.

Raymond, of Brooklyn, is accused of pulling a gun on a man on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street, demanding the 41-year-old victim’s property, officials said.

But the victim fought back, struggling to gain control of the weapon, police said previously, adding that the victim’s family eventually joined in the fray.

During the struggle, Raymond allegedly fired a single shot from the gun, though no one was struck by the round, authorities said.

The assailant eventually fled in a white BMW sedan, officials said.

Public court records indicated that Raymond was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.