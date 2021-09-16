Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of pregnant Harlem mom

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police arrested the suspect accused of fatally shooting a pregnant mom after her baby shower in Harlem.

Justin Soriano, 40, was taken into custody Thursday morning in the Bronx in connection to the death of Shanice Young, 31.

“Our hope here is that this apprehension begins the process of closure for the family,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Young had just gotten home from her baby shower Sunday when her ex-boyfriend showed up, officials said.

He began to fight with the father of Young’s unborn baby. When the 31-year-old mom of two tried to break up the fight, her ex-boyfriend allegedly pulled a gun and shot her in the head, killing her.

The baby did not survive, police said.

Young suffered years of abuse at her ex’s hands before her death, sources said.

Police had identified Soriano as the suspect on Tuesday.

Soriano, who has at least 17 prior arrests, faces a second-degree murder charge, according to authorities.

Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon: