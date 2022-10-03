GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal May stabbing of a man on a Greenwich Village street, police said Monday.

Damon Clemmons, 25, is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection to the May 13 slaying of Samer Abdalla, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 report of a stabbing around 1:25 a.m. near West 4th Street and 6th Avenue found Abdalla, 28, with multiple stab wounds to the torso, officials said at the time.

First responders rushed Abdalla, of Brooklyn, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators determined that the victim was involved in an argument with a group of men prior to the stabbing, police said at the time. The arrest of Clemmons, also of Brooklyn, is the first announced in the case.

The homicide was rare for the area, even as it has seen overall crime climb significantly in 2022. According to NYPD statistics current through Sept. 25, the 6th Precinct, which includes the intersection where the fatal stabbing occurred, has seen a 71.8% increase this year in the seven incident categories typically used to gauge overall crime. That increase includes two murders, in a precinct that saw none recorded to the same point in 2021.

