MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested in connection to three of four slashings in Midtown Manhattan. Five people have been in the last two days. The slashing attacks have unfolded within a few blocks of the Port Authority Terminal and Times Square.

All five slashing victims were taken to Bellevue hospital and will be okay.

“I love New York. I hate the violence, and it makes me uneasy, ” said Manhattan resident Rew Starr.

Rew Starr lives and works in Midtown Manhattan. She says in all her years, she has never felt as fearful. Then, making it worse, the string of unprovoked slashings. Police said the first attack happened at 8th Avenue and West 42nd Street Monday night.

The male suspect slashed a 41-year-old man after asking him for a cigarette. Hours later, in Times Square, another 41-year-old man was slashed in the face and hands after being approached by two men and one woman.

Next, two men in their 30s were also slashed. The latest victim is a 48-year-old man slashed at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning inside the A/C/E subway station at Port Authority. People in the area say the slashings are the latest example of crime running rampant in New York City.

“A lot of people, poverty, crime, drugs,” Mike Keohan.

One man who was homeless says the area around the port authority, where all the slashings happened, is especially rough.

“You can’t police everyone. So when you are not really sharp and looking, they can feel you out,” Keohan said.

Port Authority officers arrested 41-year-old Luis D Rosas in connection to three slashings. They spotted him at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Tuesday morning, a couple of hours after the attacks. But his arrest doesn’t go far enough for some…

“I just think these people are sick, and I think the mental illness problem is really out of control, and until they learn how to take care of that, it’s not going to stop,” said Starr.

Rosas is from Massachusetts. Police have not specified which slashings he was allegedly involved in.

“They need to be more positive and productive and stop hurting each other out here, said Von Hill.

The other suspects have not been arrested. Instead, they may have gotten away in a yellow taxi.