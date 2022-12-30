Police said Terrell Owens, pictured, fired shots that struck three people in Harlem on Oct. 31, 2020.

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl out trick-or-treating with her dad on Halloween 2020 has been arrested more than two years after the incident, police announced Friday.

Terrell Owens, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon, charged with three counts each of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to authorities.

Investigators had previously identified Owens, of Chelsea, as wanted for questioning in Dec. 2020.

Around 7 p.m. Oct. 31, 2020, police responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot on Lenox Avenue near West 117th Street, officials said. When they arrived, officers found a woman, 36, with a gunshot wound to her right arm, police said. First responders brought her to an area hospital, where she was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

A short time later, police learned that a 39-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter wounded in the same shooting while out trick-or-treating had made their own way to a hospital, officials said. The man, shot in the right arm, and the girl, struck in the right knee, were also listed in stable condition.

Investigators said at the time that a preliminary investigation indicated all three of the victims were unintended targets. Surveillance video recovered by police at the time showed two men arguing, then exchanging gunfire, which struck the three bystanders, according to authorities.

Public online court records did not list details of Owens’ case as of early Friday.