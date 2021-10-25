Suspect arrested in George Floyd statue vandalism in Union Square

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a George Floyd statue on display in Union Square, police said.

Micah Beals, 37, was taken into custody early Monday and faces charges of criminal mischief, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect approached the statue riding a skateboard in the south plaza of the park on the morning of Oct. 3 and threw gray paint, splashing it on the face and base of the monument.

The statue is one of three monuments by artist Chris Carnabuci that were unveiled in the park on Sept. 30.

This is the second time the Floyd statue has been vandalized. In June, the statue was defaced with black paint and marked with the logo of a white supremacist group while on display in Brooklyn.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

