MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — He’s being called a rock star of the classical music world.

Gustavo Dudamel is set to take over as principal conductor of the New York Philharmonic three years from now.

But clearly, New Yorkers cannot wait. Gustavo conducts Gustav.

The New York Philharmonic’s next music director, Gustavo Dudamel, conducted Gustav Mahler’s 9th Symphony to sold out audiences at David Geffen Hall three times this weekend, including this performance Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Venezuelan-born conductor doesn’t officially take up the baton until 2026, but when he does, he’ll be the first Latin American conductor to have the job.

This superstar maestro conducted without a score or podium—thrilling members of the Philharmonic.

“I’m from LA, so for me, it’s full circle,” Ryan Roberts, an English horn player, told PIX11 News. “I grew up watching him conduct, and now to have coming here, it’s full circle time.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was particularly poignant that Dudamel was conducting Mahler because the composer himself was the principal conductor of the Philharmonic from 1909 until he died in 1911. Mahler’s 9th Symphony was his last, written just before he began conducting this orchestra.

“We love it when he comes here, Rebecca Young, a violist, told PIX11 news. “He brings such joy back to the music.”

There was a spillover crowd listening to the free live-streaming of the concert in the Karen and Richard LeFrak lobby.

These listeners seemed equally mesmerized.

“He’s a rock star, and we’re so lucky to be getting him,” Cydonia Boonshaft, an audience member, told PIX11 News.

“I love him already. I’ve known about him, and I’m so glad he’s coming to New York with us,” another audience member, Karen Joseph, added.

After the performance, members of the Philharmonic held a champagne reception the toasted their future maestro.

“I’m looking forward to our time together,” Dudamel told orchestra members. “I admire all of you, and I love all of you. Also, I want to build bridges.”