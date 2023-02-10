TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on a massive screen in Times Square on Sunday.

FOX’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII will be shown on an 18,000-square-foot digital screen overlooking Times Square on the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street.

It will the first Super Bowl broadcast in Times Square to feature sound, with audio streaming directly to viewers’ mobile phones, according to TSX Entertainment, the company organizing the screening.

“TSX’s Super Bowl LVII screening will include live audio via TSX’s strategic technology partner Mixhalo. Through Mixhalo’s real-time audio platform, fans will experience pristine, high-quality zero-latency audio directly through their mobile phones and headphones,” a spokesperson with TSX Entertainment said.

The Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) are facing off in this year’s Super Bowl. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.