TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New Yorkers and people visiting the Big Apple can head to Times Square on Sunday for a unique Super Bowl viewing experience.

The game will be shown live on a giant screen.

Tourists from the Unites States and from outside of the country were among the crowd on Sunday night.

Viewers will be able to snack on free hot dogs and hot chocolate.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.