UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two trains collided in the subway on the Upper West Side, causing a derailment and a “major disruption” in service Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A work train collided with a northbound No. 1 train in a tunnel between 96th Street and 103rd Street around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One of the trains ended up derailing, police said. At least eight people, including an MTA employee, suffered minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

“There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St.,” a service alert said at 3:52 p.m. “There is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan.”

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.