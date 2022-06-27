MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police handcuffed a subway saxophonist in a viral, caught-on-video incident in a Manhattan station.

Officers took the man into custody at the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station on Thursday. Video shows the man call for help and ask what he did wrong.

Mayor Eric Adams has pushed for rules to be followed in the subway system. He previously came under fire after a fruit vendor selling mangoes was handcuffed.

“Listen, you got to follow the rules,” he said Monday night on FOX5. “That is how our system got in the way that it is now, because no one was following the rules and I’m going to back my police officers. We can’t have it both ways. Let’s not tell police officers to do a job and then when they do the job, we turn on them and state that they’re being heavy handed.”

Per the MTA’s rules of conduct, any musician is welcome to perform in the subway system. They are required to follow a number of rules.

A police spokesperson said officers were in the station in response to multiple complaints from the MTA about the saxophonist “impeding pedestrian flow and utilizing a sound reproduction device.”

“Officers responded to the location and observed an individual with a large display of crates, robotic animals and a sound system obstructing the flow of pedestrian traffic through the subway facilities,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “The individual was given multiple warnings to leave the location in which no enforcement action would be taken.”

The man ignored police, officials said. He also refused to provide officers with identification so they could issue a summons. Then an NYPD sergeant came, told the man to leave and asked for identification, police said. Officials said the musician was only handcuffed after officers exhausted all options.

The saxophonist was issued a summons and released. His property was later returned to him, police said.

MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Pat Warren said the agency appreciated Adams’ and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s “commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe by ensuring those rules are observed across the transit system.”

“The MTA has rules of conduct that are for the safety of all riders and employees and are not optional,” Warren said.