Subway stickup: Teens robbed at gunpoint on train by Columbus Circle, NYPD says

Manhattan

columbus circle

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Three young people were robbed by an armed duo on a subway as it pulled into Manhattan’s Columbus Circle station Sunday night, according to police.

The NYPD said the victims, ages 16, 17 and 20, were riding a southbound D train around 9 p.m. when they were approached by the two unidentified suspects.

As the train was pulling into the Columbus Circle station, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, authorities said.

The ended up stealing a cellphone and two bags filled with personal property from the victims, who all live in the Bronx, according to officials.

Police said the three victims got off the train after the stick up and called 911, while the suspects stayed on the train as it departed.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

No further information was given about the two individuals police are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

