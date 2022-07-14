UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — In 2022 so far, 1,200 transit crimes have been reported to the NYPD. That’s a 54.4% increase from the same time period in 2021, when 777 crimes were reported.

The latest attack: A stabbing on the Upper West Side.

Police said a 62-year-old man was riding the train about 7 p.m. Thursday. Seemingly without any provocation, a suspect nearby got agitated, followed the victim to the platform and stabbed him in the stomach.

A woman who uses the Broadway and West 72nd Street subway station often told PIX11 News that she’s on guard.

“Every time I see … about people being stabbed or the violence going on, I feel so concerned for my own safety,” she said.

The victim in Thursday’s attack is expected to survive, police said. The suspect is still at large.

