WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — An escalator replacement project at once of the deepest subway stations in New York added a lengthy stair climb to riders’ commutes.

Sign about escalators being out of service at subway station (PIX11)

Three escalators at the 181st Street A train station will be out of service for repairs through February of 2023, officials said. They’re working on the escalators at the same time.

In the meantime, riders can walk up and down the stairs. There are at least 87 steps. Subway riders told PIX11 News they were frustrated by the situation.

The MTA put up more signs Wednesday to make sure people understand the detours. The MTA signage points to three available elevators, but it’s a trek to get to those, too. They’re available at 184th Street and Fort Washington Avenue at the north end of the station.

“Increasing state of good repair and reliability within the transit system is a top priority and ensuring all escalators are operating in a safe manner is an essential part of that mission,” MTA spokesperson Eugene Resnick said in an emailed statement. “These much-needed repairs at 181 St will deliver modernized, more reliable escalators, and while we could have done a better job providing more advance notice of the outage, we will work going forward to ensure customers are provided as much information as possible on the availability of three elevators at the north end of the station through signage, the MTA website, and social media channels.”