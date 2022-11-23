Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with an attempted kidnapping on Nov. 23, 2022 (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A subway rider grabbed a 10-year-old boy’s legs and tried to take him off the train at the 34th Street subway station on Wednesday morning in an attempted kidnapping, police said.

The victim was on the train with his 16-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother, authorities said. They were headed to school on a southbound no. 2 train.

An unidentified man started following them at the 149th Street station, police said. He sat down next to the children. As they approached 34th Street, he pulled at the boy’s pants and grabbed his legs.

“Get off,” the man said, according to police. “This is our stop.”

The 10-year-old boy’s siblings intervened. They struggled with the attempted kidnapper, who fled the station on foot. He was last seen entering Penn Station.

No injuries were reported.

Police have asked for help identifying the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).